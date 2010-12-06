Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

TMC Communications, Global Power Supply Sign Office Leases in Goleta

TMC will take over space from GPS, which is moving within the same Hollister Avenue building

By Ted Hoagland | December 6, 2010 | 5:53 p.m.

Two relocations — one from Santa Barbara to Goleta, and the other within the same building — have led to subleases recently signed at 5383 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

TMC Communications has subleased 8,263 square feet of office space from Global Power Supply.

TMC will move to Hollister from its current headquarters at 820 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Grouprepresented Global Power Supply in the transaction. Paul Gamberdella and Bob Tuler of Radius Group represented TMC.

Global Power Supply subleased 4,872 square feet of office space from AT&T and will move its headquarters within the building.

DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction.

“These two deals are characteristic of the current office leasing market, in which medium-sized tenants are taking advantage of current rental rates and the array of spaces available to find a better fit for their businesses,” DeJohn said.

TMC Communications, established in 1997, is a national telecommunications company providing a full range of voice, data and next generation telecom services to small- to large-sized businesses across the country. The company is in the process of being acquired by Globalinx and will continue to operate on the South Coast at 5383 Hollister Ave.

Global Power Supply, with headquarters in Goleta, is an international supplier of electric power equipment, offering an array of new, new surplus and reconditioned equipment for utility, industrial and commercial applications.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

