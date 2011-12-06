Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:53 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Bonita in Summerland to Host Holiday Shopping Night for Men

Enjoy brats and beer while getting a little help with gifts for the women in your life

By Wendy Jenson for Bonita | December 6, 2011 | 1:59 p.m.

Calling all gift-challenged guys! Do you dread shopping for a loved one, whether a wife, girlfriend or female family member? Rest ye merry gentlemen, do not dismay. Bonita to the rescue!

The women’s clothing, jewelry and gift boutique in Summerland is hosting a Men’s Shopping Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Bonita owner Rita Villa has helped many a stressed male in her 20-plus-year fashion career.

“Women can be very particular, which is intimidating,” she says. “As much as we sometimes wish men were mind readers, they are not. Subtle hints are lost on them.”

Villa advises women to tell men straight out what they’d like: “He’ll appreciate your directness. At the end of the day, when you’re happy, he’s happy.”

Villa devised this special men’s shopping event to make the process as painless as possible. Before the big night, the woman in your life can fill out her Bonita Wish List; available at www.bonitasummerland.com (under Events) or on Facebook at “Bonita Summerland.” If the man doesn’t have the woman’s completed Wish List, Bonita’s knowledgeable staff are on hand to assist.

Bonita’s expert elves will take care of everything else, from selecting the perfect present (sure to make her smile) to gift wrapping. While the elves are working their magic, he can enjoy a manly menu of beer and brats. A keg will be tapped from Carpinteria’s Island Brewing Co. Also local are the brats (aka sausages) by Shalhoob Meat Co.

Men: Dash on down to Bonita on Thursday, Dec. 22, where the giving is easy.

Tips for Men on How to Shop for a Woman

» Avoid gifts relating to housework, no matter how pricey or high-tech.

» You can’t go wrong with jewelry.

» Cashmere is your friend.

» Peek in her closet, noting her size and favorite shades.

» Pay attention in the weeks leading up to Christmas; odds are she’s dropping hints galore.

— Wendy Jenson is a publicist representing Bonita.

 

