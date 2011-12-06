Caltrans Adds Traffic Camera on Highway 101 at Garden Street in Santa Barbara

There are now 25 real-time cameras on the Central Coast, including six in Santa Barbara County

Caltrans has announced the addition of four new traffic cameras that show real-time traffic conditions on its District 5 website.

The new cameras have been activated in the following locations:

» Northbound Highway 101 at Garden Street in Santa Barbara.

» Highway 68 near Portola Road in Monterey County.

There are now six active cameras in Santa Barbara County, five in Pismo Beach, five in San Luis Obispo, two in the Atascadero/Santa Margarita area and one in Paso Robles. There are four cameras in Santa Cruz County, with two recently added on Highway 17 and two in Monterey County, totaling 25 on the Central Coast.

Click here to view the statewide network of cameras.

In addition, motorists may call the automated California Highway Information Network at 800.427.7623 to get current conditions for any highway in the state.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.