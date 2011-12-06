Two-Day Maintenance Project Begins Wednesday on Highway 101 in Goleta

Caltrans is working to complete the repairs before the winter rainy season

A two-day maintenance project on Highway 101 in Goleta will begin Wednesday in the following locations:

» Southbound Highway 101 from Glen Annie Road to Los Carneros Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Los Carneros Road will also be closed.

» The No. 2 (middle) and No. 3 (slow) lanes of northbound Highway 101 from Turnpike Road to north of the Patterson Avenue on-ramp and the northbound connector from Highway 101 to Highway 217 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Caltrans is working to complete these highway repairs before the winter rainy season.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to help motorists move through the project area.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.