Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:35 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Mona Charen: Will the Economy Sink President Obama?

There's no doubt he's vulnerable, but Republicans have a lot to prove to voters, too

By Mona Charen | @mcharen | December 6, 2011 | 10:21 p.m.

Writing for the liberal-leaning Brookings Institution, William Galston surveys the demographic and political landscape. He expresses alarm about President Barack Obama’s re-election chances: “If the election pitting Obama against the strongest potential Republican nominee, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, were held tomorrow, the president would probably lose.”

Romney is the strongest possible nominee, but, as Galston demonstrates, even with Obama’s weaknesses, pitfalls await.

In the first place, a year is a long time in politics. The unemployment rate could decline dramatically. Obama could do the smart thing and focus his re-election effort on the Midwestern states that have decided presidential contests for more than 50 years, or the Republicans could “commit creedal suicide by nominating a presidential candidate outside the mainstream or unqualified for the office.”

There is no question that Obama is vulnerable. He is the definition of vulnerable. His overall approval rating stood at 43 percent in November — higher than one might expect given the dismal state of the economy, but it is still well below what an incumbent seeking a second term requires. The president has lost support among all segments of the population. He earned a crushing majority (66 percent) of voters ages 18 to 29 in 2008. Today, only 48 percent support him. Sixty-seven percent of Hispanic voters supported him then, compared with 51 percent now.

The president has lost ground among unmarried voters (a Democratic demographic), those with a high school degree or less, those with some college and those with college degrees. Only voters with post-graduate degrees continue to support the president, though barely — which tells you a lot about the value of education in America. Obama is underwater with moderates, and this is crucial — because they decide elections — with independents. Fifty-two percent of self-described independents voted for Obama in 2008, whereas only 39 percent support him today.

The president also loses the intensity battle. Of Republicans, 56 percent say they are more enthusiastic than usual about the election, compared with just 43 percent of Democrats. Only 21 percent of the electorate believes that the country is headed in the right direction, and a mere 15 percent say they are better off now than when Obama took office. Thirty-five percent say they are worse off.

In light of the above, some Republicans seem to have concluded that the party could nominate a ham sandwich and still defeat Obama. That, to put it mildly, is overconfident.

Consider that while Obama has suffered politically because of the poor economy, Republicans are even less trusted. Only 9 percent of voters approve of the job Congress (partly controlled by Republicans) is doing. Further, a whopping 69 percent say that the policies favored by congressional Republicans benefit the rich. Only 15 percent say that Republican policies are aimed at benefiting all groups equally.

The electorate at large, in contrast to Republican primary voters, has not concluded that a free market, limited government approach to the nation’s problems is the solution. And the president will do everything possible to obscure the arguments about why the economy in limping under his leadership.

He won’t want anyone to hear, for example, about the recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, which concludes that “policy uncertainty” coming out of Washington has had a depressing effect on small-business expansion and capital investment. He will encourage voters to continue to blame former President George W. Bush for the nation’s economic doldrums, which a sobering 51 percent continue to do.

The economy is the chief problem on voters’ minds. But a year is a long time. President Obama is amassing a huge war chest for the 2012 race — thanks to those graduate degree holders. He may not be able to govern successfully, but he can campaign well. If only for himself — his efforts on behalf of Jon Corzine, Martha Coakley, Creigh Deeds and congressional Democrats in 2010 having failed spectacularly.

And while Obama cannot sell hope and change this time, he can sell fear and loathing. The data Galston assembled reminds us that there are pre-existing Republican stereotypes in voters’ minds that Obama can play. To escape the noose the president is preparing, the Republican nominee must, above all, be able to make the case for growth — and to convince independents and moderates that Republican reforms would benefit everyone, not just those at the top.

Mona Charen of National Review magazine writes for Creators Syndicate. Click here for more information or to contact her. Follow Mona Charen on Twitter: @mcharen.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 