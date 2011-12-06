Pet House in Goleta Hosting Adoption Event on Saturday

Dogs and cats from local agencies will be on hand, and a bake sale and gifts will be available for a donation

The Pet House on Calle Real in Goleta will host a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10.

There will be a wide selection of dogs and cats from several area agencies, such as K-9 PALS, Cold Noses and Second Chance Cat Rescue.

There will also be a bake sales and pet-related gift items available for a donation, including handmade fleece blankets, framed prints of dogs, gift baskets, pet jewelry and a few gift certificates. There may also be an animal communicator on hand.

Surely Santa will make a special note on his nice list for all those who are helping out these lovable animals during the holiday season!

The Pet House is located at 5781 Calle Real, near Trader Joe’s in the Calle Real Shopping Center between Patterson and Fairview avenues in Goleta. Call 805.967.7716 for more information.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Pet House.