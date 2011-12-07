Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:31 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Board of Supervisors Votes to Pursue State Grant of Up to $80 Million to Build North County Jail

Sheriff Brown's revised proposal calls for a 372-bed facility with a medical and mental health correctional treatment center

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 7, 2011 | 2:46 a.m.

Santa Barbara County is pursuing grant funding for a North County Jail again, but this time, Sheriff Bill Brown proposes a 372-bed facility with a medical and mental health correctional treatment center.

The county was awarded more than $56 million in 2008 through the first phase of the Public Safety and Offender Rehabilitation Services Act of 2007, or AB 900, but AB 900’s Phase II has nearly $603 million up for grabs.

There’s a cap of $80 million per county, and on Tuesday the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors supported moving forward with a revised project.

Current jail facilities are perennially overcrowded and will get an influx of state prison inmates with realignment. Those inmates will serve terms in county jails, which are traditionally reserved for pre-trial inmates and those serving sentences up to one year, so additional beds are important, Brown said in his presentation to the board.

He said that 52 percent of those inmates have long-term medical or mental health needs, so the county is proposing a treatment center with 16 medical beds and 16 mental health beds.

The new project has an estimated project cost of $95.2 million, compared with $75.9 million for the previously proposed 304-bed facility. The AB 900 grant money is conditional on the county raising matching funds for construction and covering the $17 million annual operational costs. Sales tax measures were defeated by voters in both 2000 and 2010.

Brown said the state requires the county to commit and move forward no later than next spring.

The AB 900 Phase II application process is “more of a pass/fail,” he said.

There is risk, since the county has to relinquish the previous award if it is approved. However, the county can withdraw its application if it’s recommended for less funding than the $56.3 million or no funding at all.

There’s also the risk that the three counties ahead of Santa Barbara in terms of “prison admissions” preference all request the maximum award of $80 million, since there is $200 million earmarked for the eight medium-sized counties, including Santa Barbara.

“A grant under Phase II would allow us to build a better and more appropriately sized facility for a lower cost to Santa Barbara County taxpayers,” Brown said in a prepared statement.

The Corrections Standards Authority will review applications and make decisions in March.

So far, the county has purchased property in Santa Maria, at Black and Betteravia roads, completed an environmental impact report and finished the first phase of utility engineering.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli

