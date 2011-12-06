Santa Barbara County Under Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory

National Weather Service says some areas could experience three or more hours Wednesday morning of temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for Santa Barbara County effective from 3 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to freezing about 3 a.m., and some areas could experience at least three hours of temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s, according to the weather service.

Weather service officials cautioned that sensitive outdoor plants could be damaged or killed if left uncovered during frost conditions, and animals should be brought indoors or into a barn.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sun with a daytime high near 66 and a nighttime low around 40.

