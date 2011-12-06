Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:36 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory Welcomes New Board of Directors

Student musicians will perform two free public concerts, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory | December 6, 2011 | 7:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory, a nonprofit fine arts organization devoted to nurturing and transforming children and young adults in the community for more than 25 years, is pleased to announce its new Board of Directors.

Barbara Burger
Barbara Burger will serve as chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory’s Board of Directors.

The board officers are Chairwoman Barbara Burger, director of marketing for the Santa Barbara Symphony; Vice-Chairwoman Stephanie Wilson, founding artistic director of the Gold Coast Theatre Conservatory; Secretary JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, Ph.D., director of the Center for Research in Electronic Art Technology (CREATE) at UCSB; and Treasurer T. Joseph Natale, director of Intensive Heart Ventures.

They are joined by Opera Colorado board member Suzanne Bucy; Katina Etsell, R.N., a health-care expert with nine years of board experience with Cottage Health System; and community arts advocate Alice Amspoker.

“Our new board is committed to perpetuating the SBMAC philosophy, which is to deliver the highest quality music and arts education possible to students, honoring each individual, deepening self-awareness and promoting self esteem, actions that are critical for preparing them for life,” Burger said.

The public is invited to attend two free upcoming concerts to hear these talented conservatory students.

At 7 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 11, a chamber music concert will be held at the Fe Bland Forum on the campus of SBCC featuring works by Anton Arensky, Felix Mendelssohn, Wolfgang Mozart and Franz Schubert. The Virtuosi String Orchestras will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Lotte Lehmann Hall on the UCSB campus. The program will feature music by Isaac Albeniz, Ottorino Respighi, Richard Strauss, Georg Telemann, Antonio Vivaldi and more.

The Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory, established in 1989 by founding director Lana Bodnar, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering full growth and creativity in youth, the pursuit of excellence in a safe environment, and the celebration of artistic tradition as an expression of humanity. Nina Bodnar, an internationally renowned violinist and Santa Barbara native, serves as artistic director. Ernest Richardson, resident conductor of the Omaha Symphony and musical director of the Steamboat Springs Orchestra, is the music director and principal conductor of the Virtuosi String Orchestras. The organization receives in-kind support from the Granada Theatre, Maravilla Senior Living Community and SBCC.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory, enrollment, string ensembles, concert schedule updates and ways to help, call program director Cathy Oliverio at 805.751-6227, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is a parent volunteer for the Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory.

