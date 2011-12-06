State Street Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Ballerinas on Display in Saks Fifth Avenue Windows

Mannequins Jenny Sherry and Julie Giordano can be seen from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

State Street Ballet professional ballerinas Jenny Sherry and Julie Giordano can be seen in Saks Fifth Avenue storefront windows, 1001 State St., from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10.

The displays will feature scenes from Nutcracker, including the beautiful Snow Scene complete with dancers in flake-covered tutus and a sleeping Clara with her nutcracker doll.

“The Nutcracker ballerinas make for the perfect holiday display,” said Jennifer Phillips of State Street Ballet. “Adorned in elaborate costumes, it will be magical for State Street shoppers to see them bring their characters to life.”

Saks Fifth Avenue has been an advocate for the State Street Ballet over the years and has hosted private shopping parties and events.

“Saks is happy to support our local professional ballet company, State Street Ballet,” Saks spokeswoman Kristi Marks said. “Stop by and see them in the window.”

State Street Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at the Granada Theatre at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. For tickets, call the Granada box office at 805.899.2222 or click here.

— Barbara Burger is the marketing director for State Street Ballet.