Timberline Surfboards to Host Holiday Open House, Art Show on Wednesday

Timberline Surfboards invites the community to come by the shop for a holiday party and art show on Wednesday at 626 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara, with an open house beginning at noon and refreshments and music from 5 to 9 p.m.

The show will feature local artists and surfers, including Jeremy Harper and his plein air paintings of California, Leo Basica’s wire art and silkscreen prints, and Jen Gagen’s surf-inspired designs, murals, plus her killer hats and skateboards in collaboration with Timberline.

Music will be provided by Travers Adler and Johnny McCann. There will also be a special tasting of Cesarina Wines’ pinot noir, in addition to Telegraph Brewing beer and appetizers by Sweet Virginia.

Timberline Surfboards was born when Raphael Wolfe (woodworking) and Ryan Lovelace (shaper) decided to collaborate on some wood boards. Wolfe had been making hollow wood boards, but decided to switch to a different construction method since the hollow board shapes were not as precise as he wanted. The method evolved to include any shape, made with recycled EPS foam cores and Paulownia wood skins. Each board has solid wood rails, nose and tail blocks. The construction method results in a board that is as light as its foam counterpart but with much more durability. The boards don’t pressure dent or delam. Paulownia wood is about the same weight as Balsa, but with much better flex characteristics resulting in a board with greater flex and feel in the water.

Timberline boards are custom-made, one of a kind, extremely sustainable and eco-friendly. In addition to the recycled and sustainable materials, fewer layers of glass are needed because the wood is so strong, and a bio-resin and bamboo cloth can be used in the glassing process. Paulownia is an incredibly renewable and sustainable wood and the boards will last a lot longer than a regular foam board (maybe forever if you take care of them).

Partnering with multiple shapers — Ryan Lovelace, Jeff Hull (Resist Surfboards), Spencer Kellogg (Spence Surfboards) and others — Timberline boards can be made in any shape you can want. They can either help you design a board, or they can partner with your chosen shaper.

Timberline Surfboards is excited to have an open house on Wednesday at its shop so people can check out its boards, and enjoy this excellent space for an art show and support local artists and businesses. Call 805.426.9353 to make an appointment to come by the shop some other day. Click here for more information.

