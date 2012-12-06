Alexander Properties Teams Up with Easy Lift as Adopt-a-Van Sponsor

Stunning artwork has been installed on the rear of vehicle 21, much to the delight of The Alexander Properties, Easy Lift Transportation’s newest Adopt-a-Van partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Alexander Properties as a partner in our Adopt-a-Van program,” Easy Lift Executive Director Ernesto Paredes said. “They recognized right away the value of marketing their properties through this program, and did it in a stunning way.”

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our marketing message on the Easy Lift van,” said Megan Foster, director of marketing and sales for The Alexander Properties. “What a great way to show off the serene beauty of our properties to the Santa Barbara community. We are proud of what we offer our seniors and their families, and of course would like the public to actually come ‘Experience our Quietude’ in person, but them viewing this gorgeous artwork displayed on the van we believe is the next best thing.”

All of the proceeds from the Adopt-a-Van program are used to support Easy Lift’s mission of fulfilling the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services.

The Alexander Properties provides specialized care in a resort-like setting. It operates two licensed residential care facilities for the elderly in downtown Santa Barbara: Alexander Gardens, an assisted-living community, and Alexander Court, a dedicated memory, dementia and Alzheimer’s care community.

For more information on these two communities, contact Foster at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.881.2882.

Established 32 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence as the sole paratransit provider for South Santa Barbara County. With 24 wheelchair-accessible vans in its fleet, Easy Lift has developed a fully certified team to keep up with the expanding community of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers.

This past fiscal year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,492 Dial-A-Rides for 1,873 passengers. The Children’s Accessible Transportation (CAT) program, now active for three years, has collaborated with more than 20 youth charities and provided more than 8,000 rides to less advantaged children of the community. The Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation (GGAT) program, which commenced in March 2011, collaborates with senior-serving agencies beyond the Dial-A-Ride service, and has provided 1,800 rides in just six months.

For more information on the Adopt-a-Van program and other marketing opportunities for your business, contact Melinda Johansson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.8963.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.