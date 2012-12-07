Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Eat This, Shoot That! Food and Photo Walking Tour Tastes Success

Cádiz adds new mixologist and happy hour, and Goddard Systems develops new Santa Barbara location

A local photographer has created a special niche market by offering an eco-friendly, walking and tasting tour of Santa Barbara while teaching visitors how to take better travel photos.

Eat This, Shoot That! was started over the summer by Tara Jones and a team of professionally trained photographers and foodies who have lived in Santa Barbara for years and want to show others around.

The tours — $99 for one person and $149 for a couple — visit multiple restaurants and one winery for tastings from 2 to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jones told Noozhawk this week that up to 30 people are on each tour, with plans to up that number to 45 people next year.

“We’re the only food-tasting tour in town,” Jones said. “It’s taken off. By the end of it, you’re not just entertained, you’re gaining a skill.”

Cádiz Adds New Bar Manager, Happy Hour Menu

Cádiz tapas and seafood in Santa Barbara has added a few new drink mixes, courtesy of new bar manager and local mixologist Sean Sepulveda.

Sepulveda is spearheading the mixology program at Cádiz. He has added several new inspired libations to the cocktail menu, such as the Valencia, Leopold’s cranberry foam and the Capri.

He has also dedicated a portion of the menu to reintroducing pre- and post-Prohibition-era cocktails made with the best ingredients and classic techniques.

Goddard Systems Inc. School Considers Santa Barbara Location

Goddard Systems Inc., the nation’s No. 1 child-care franchise, is developing a new location in Santa Barbara as part of its expansion.

The Goddard School has more than 380 units across the country, three of which are in California. It has opened 19 locations already this year, and awarded another 35, adding more than 700 jobs to local economics.

A release from the company states that the expansion seeks to boost the local economy by providing jobs in Santa Barbara, a critical place for development.

