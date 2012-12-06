Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:09 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: No One Is Serious About Debt

By David Harsanyi | @davidharsanyi | December 6, 2012 | 9:42 p.m.

The “fiscal cliff” deal House Republicans and President Barack Obama are debating can be called many things — the “avoiding a political nightmare” deal or a “Yes, Mr. Obama, may I have another” deal — but please let’s stop referring to it as a “deficit reduction” deal. We’ve yet to see a serious proposal on debt.

Actually, by proposing a tax increase for spending with no real corresponding cuts, the president has been arguing for growing deficits. And with a priority on “fairness” over prosperity, any chance of easing the $16 trillion national debt through an economic boom in the near future is improbable.

When you cut through the coverage, in fact, you’ll also find that the second most pressing item on the president’s agenda — after tax hikes on the wealthy and small businesses — is winning the unlimited authority to raise the country’s debt limit.

Obama — who personally sat down with CEOs at the Business Roundtable to press his case — argues that having a cap on debt, rather than unlimited debt, is a “bad strategy” for the nation.

After that, much of the deceptive “savings” or “cuts” offered by Obama were already coming from the winding down of campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan — this itself supposedly temporary spending that is now baked into the baseline. You will remember that for Democrats, including the president, funding these wars by borrowing was unconscionable. Turns out, only the wars were the problem, not the trillions.

Similarly, Americans may also remember our “one time only” stimulus bill. That dramatic bump in spending is also now a forever spending baseline. The imagined “savings” from that kind of accounting is very much like the “savings” a person might realize after someone steals their car but is nice enough to throw them a couple of dollars for bus fare home. Thank you, Mr. President!

But all of Obama’s pro-debt expansion policies don’t excuse Republicans for calling their own proposal a “credible” $2.2 trillion plan on “deficit reduction.” Even if we were to concede for a moment that the plan would cut the debt, by the time we realized $2.2 trillion in savings, the Congressional Budget Office projects that debt as a share of GDP will have reached 100 percent. By 2035, we’re looking at 200 percent.

Or put it this way: The entire Republican plan would only pay down the $220 billion in net interest the United States owes on its debt every year. Well, if by some miracle that interest stayed at $220 billion. Which it won’t.

The Republicans’ offer also contains $800 billion in new “revenue” garnered from tax reform — partially from closing loopholes on the wealthy — which surrenders to the notion that “revenue” rather than “spending” drives the deficit.

The Republicans’ offer has $300 billion in cuts to discretionary spending over 10 years. Well, the U.S. government’s outlays in October alone were $304 billion.

The GOP offered $600 billion in 10-year health-care cuts through Medicare and Medicaid, which is less than Obama was willing to risk as seed money for Obamacare. Then again, the president’s new budget only reduces Medicare and Medicaid spending by $340 billion over a decade. Democrats have no interest in reform.

Our potential unfunded liabilities, what our government has promised to spend on entitlement programs in the future and won’t have money to pay, are estimated to total anywhere from $87 trillion to $100 trillion. That doesn’t even include Obamacare’s unseen costs.

Fiscal cliff? We’ve already taken that dive.

David Harsanyi is a columnist and senior reporter at Human Events. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him. Follow him on Twitter: @davidharsanyi.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 