Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Inquisitive Canine: New Year, New Focus — On Shelters and On You

By Joan Mayer, Noozhawk Columnist | December 6, 2012 | 7:21 p.m.

Dear Inquisitive Dog Parents,

It’s the holiday — or shall we say, paw-liday — season! Continuing the spirit of Thanksgiving, Poncho and I are grateful to be part of the Noozhawk family. For the past four years, Noozhawk has given us a forum for sharing helpful dog-behavior tips with you. Now, Poncho and I have decided to take this column in a new direction, one that serves the greater dog community in a more purposeful, charity-driven way — and one that encourages our loyal readers to join the conversation!

Spotlight on Santa Barbara Shelter Dogs

Beginning in January, our new column, Tails From the Dog House, will highlight one of our local Santa Barbara shelter dogs. We’ll show you a pic of the cute canine-in-waiting, tell you a bit about him or her, then provide training dos and don’ts specific to the dog’s situation.

Share Your Stories

At the end of each column, we’re leaving it open for comments, asking inquisitive pet parents to provide their own sage advice. After all, we’re not the only ones with time-tested tips for raising a healthy and happy dog! We all can learn from each other.

Our goal is for this grassroots approach to help spread word of the value of an Inquisitive Canine education, instill responsible parenting skills in the dog community and perhaps even find loving homes for these dogs along the way!

Our New Site and Doggy Blog

Inquisitive Canine got a makeover! We’re so excited about our new, easy-to-navigate website that allows you to find specific training tips faster. Poncho and I will continue to answer your questions via our Doggy Blog so pet parents and canines can harmoniously co-exist. Nothing is too zany or too embarrassing, so ask us anything.

Holiday Party How-Tos for Pets

We wouldn’t dream of leaving you to guess at how to make your pooch the perfect host this holiday season, so check out our training and behavior pointers to ensure tidings of comfort and joy. Access our archived columns anytime here on Noozhawk.

From Our Family to Yours

As we wrap up the year, Poncho and I would like to wish you and your family a very merry holiday season, and once again thank you for being here with us. Oh, and remember to connect with our Facebook page, where we’ll be posting our annual Mayer family holiday photo. We Mayers have so much paw-sonality, and this year’s pic is not to be missed!

— Dear Inquisitive Canine is written by Joan Mayer and her trusty sidekick, Poncho. Joan is a certified professional dog trainer and human-canine relationship coach. Poncho is a 10-pound mutt that knows a lot about canine and human behavior. Their column is known for its simple common-sense approach to dog training and behavior, as well as its entertaining insight into implementing proven techniques that reward both owner and dog. Joan is also the founder of The Inquisitive Canine, where her love-of-dog training approach highlights the importance of understanding canine behavior. If you or your dog have questions about behavior, training or life with each other, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 