Inquisitive Canine: New Year, New Focus — On Shelters and On You

Dear Inquisitive Dog Parents,

It’s the holiday — or shall we say, paw-liday — season! Continuing the spirit of Thanksgiving, Poncho and I are grateful to be part of the Noozhawk family. For the past four years, Noozhawk has given us a forum for sharing helpful dog-behavior tips with you. Now, Poncho and I have decided to take this column in a new direction, one that serves the greater dog community in a more purposeful, charity-driven way — and one that encourages our loyal readers to join the conversation!

Spotlight on Santa Barbara Shelter Dogs

Beginning in January, our new column, Tails From the Dog House, will highlight one of our local Santa Barbara shelter dogs. We’ll show you a pic of the cute canine-in-waiting, tell you a bit about him or her, then provide training dos and don’ts specific to the dog’s situation.

Share Your Stories

At the end of each column, we’re leaving it open for comments, asking inquisitive pet parents to provide their own sage advice. After all, we’re not the only ones with time-tested tips for raising a healthy and happy dog! We all can learn from each other.

Our goal is for this grassroots approach to help spread word of the value of an Inquisitive Canine education, instill responsible parenting skills in the dog community and perhaps even find loving homes for these dogs along the way!

Our New Site and Doggy Blog

Inquisitive Canine got a makeover! We’re so excited about our new, easy-to-navigate website that allows you to find specific training tips faster. Poncho and I will continue to answer your questions via our Doggy Blog so pet parents and canines can harmoniously co-exist. Nothing is too zany or too embarrassing, so ask us anything.

Holiday Party How-Tos for Pets

We wouldn’t dream of leaving you to guess at how to make your pooch the perfect host this holiday season, so check out our training and behavior pointers to ensure tidings of comfort and joy. Access our archived columns anytime here on Noozhawk.

From Our Family to Yours

As we wrap up the year, Poncho and I would like to wish you and your family a very merry holiday season, and once again thank you for being here with us. Oh, and remember to connect with our Facebook page, where we’ll be posting our annual Mayer family holiday photo. We Mayers have so much paw-sonality, and this year’s pic is not to be missed!

— Dear Inquisitive Canine is written by Joan Mayer and her trusty sidekick, Poncho. Joan is a certified professional dog trainer and human-canine relationship coach. Poncho is a 10-pound mutt that knows a lot about canine and human behavior. Their column is known for its simple common-sense approach to dog training and behavior, as well as its entertaining insight into implementing proven techniques that reward both owner and dog. Joan is also the founder of The Inquisitive Canine, where her love-of-dog training approach highlights the importance of understanding canine behavior. If you or your dog have questions about behavior, training or life with each other, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .