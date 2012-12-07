Julefest Tree Decorating with Assemblyman Williams

Join Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, in celebrating the beginning of Julefest with a Julefest Tree Decorating event from 3 to 5 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Julefest is an annual celebration held in many Danish villages to help kick off the Christmas holiday season. Every year, the City of Solvang holds its annual Julefest festivities complete with a tree lighting, parade and concluding with a spectacular tree burning to close out the holiday season.

This year, more than 140 living holiday trees will decorate downtown Solvang.

Williams has sponsored a tree that will be placed in front of the Solvang Library.

“Solvang is one of the jewels of our community,” Williams said. “The Danish first settled here in 1911, building a school, post office and library, and these buildings thrive as community fixtures to this day. Our holiday tree stands as a symbol of our unity and as a tribute to the visionaries who helped settle this cherished city.”

Children will be able to help make a string of berries or ornaments shaped like books to hang on the tree. Supplies will be provided.

While decorating, Williams will be available to hear questions, ideas and solutions regarding state legislative issues that affect the community.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.