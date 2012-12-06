Members to Share at Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry and Computer Genealogy and 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program will start at 10:30 a.m.

This month’s meeting will feature a Genealogical Society favorite — the Members Share meeting. Several members will share stories of interest found during their research.

Mary Hall will present her finds from a research trip to New York last summer, a brief and impromptu detour to Battle of Bennington State Historic Park in Walloomsac, Rensselaer County, which led to an unanticipated family history discovery. That discovery was just the beginning of wonderful gifts that began to appear once Hall and her mother, Alta, made the spontaneous decision to take “The Road Less Traveled.”

Art Sylvester will share a fascinating story of his father’s service during World War II in his presentation, “What Did You Do During WWII, Daddy?”

“I never asked and he never volunteered the information, but he left just enough clues that I was able to trace his wartime path across France and Germany on an almost day-to-day basis,” Sylvester said.

His brief talk will focus on how he did it and maybe how you can retrace your veteran’s footsteps, too.

Jane Honikman will present “Finding Cantor Levy.” After decades of searching, she discovered the fate of her great uncle.

Cari Thomas will present “A Genealogical Gift from Kathy.” Ever look with despair at your collection of unidentified family photos? The gift Thomas received this fall from her daughter. Kathy, was one that will keep on growing through the years, and giving to her, her own family and even to distant cousins.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy these wonderful presentations.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.