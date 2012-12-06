Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:08 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

New Board Directors for Montecito Fire to Take Oath of Office

By Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District | December 6, 2012 | 11:05 p.m.

On Nov. 6, the Montecito community approved historical changes to the way the Montecito Fire Protection District will conduct its business.

For the past 95 years, the district’s Board of Directors has been managed by three elected officials. With 63.13 percent approval, the residents overwhelmingly supported increasing the size of the district board to five elected officials.

The community is invited to participate at 4 p.m. Friday when the newly elected officials — Abe Powell, Susan Keller, Gene Sinser and incumbent Roland Jensen — will be sworn in at a special meeting of the board at Fire District Headquarters.

Board Secretary John Venable will officiate the oath of office. Refreshments will be served after the swearing in.

In addition to adding the three new seats to the board, this is the first time in district history that there will be a female director.

The Montecito Fire Protection District looks forward to a collaborative relationship with the new board, and hopes to encourage more community input regarding the district.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 