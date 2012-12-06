New Board Directors for Montecito Fire to Take Oath of Office

On Nov. 6, the Montecito community approved historical changes to the way the Montecito Fire Protection District will conduct its business.

For the past 95 years, the district’s Board of Directors has been managed by three elected officials. With 63.13 percent approval, the residents overwhelmingly supported increasing the size of the district board to five elected officials.

The community is invited to participate at 4 p.m. Friday when the newly elected officials — Abe Powell, Susan Keller, Gene Sinser and incumbent Roland Jensen — will be sworn in at a special meeting of the board at Fire District Headquarters.

Board Secretary John Venable will officiate the oath of office. Refreshments will be served after the swearing in.

In addition to adding the three new seats to the board, this is the first time in district history that there will be a female director.

The Montecito Fire Protection District looks forward to a collaborative relationship with the new board, and hopes to encourage more community input regarding the district.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.