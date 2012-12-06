Santa Barbara Airport Presents ‘Songs of the Season’ Holiday Concerts

Local school choirs and ensembles will entertain passengers and visitors alike at the Santa Barbara Airport’s second annual Songs of the Season at the new airline terminal, 500 James Fowler Road, on Dec. 10 and Dec. 18-20.

Songs of the Season will feature Dos Pueblos High School, the San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers and A Cappella Choir, the Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers, The MistleTones, the Westmont College Winds and the Young Singers Club.

The schedule of performances is as follows and may be subject to change.

» Dec. 10 — 2 p.m., Westmont College Winds

» Dec. 18 — 1 p.m., The MistleTones; 5 p.m., Dos Pueblos High School

» Dec. 19 — 8:30 a.m., Santa Marcos High School Madrigal Singers & A Cappella Choir; 5 p.m., the Young Singers Club

» Dec. 20 — 4 p.m., the Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers

The public is invited to attend.

Parking is available at the airport’s new Short Term Public Parking Lot across from the airline terminal. The parking rate is $2 for the first 60 minutes and $1 for each additional hour.

These holiday performances are sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Airport Department.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Airport.