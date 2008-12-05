Basketball: Lane Guides Vaqueros Past Monterey, 84-75

Freshman point guard David Lane scored 18 points and dished out 14 assists Friday, leading SBCC to an 84-75 men’s basketball victory over host Monterey Peninsula in the Monterey Bay Classic.

Mark Keeten tossed in 21 points for the Vaqueros (4-8), who used 48-percent shooting to snap a three-game losing streak and move into Saturday’s consolation final against Hartnell

Lucky Teeguarden collected 14 points and five rebounds while Richard Somdah had 10 points and seven boards. The Vaqueros got off to a fast start and led 42-32 at halftime.

“We did a good job of forcing turnovers (Monterey had 24) and we showed more poise on offense,” said SBCC coach Morris Hodges.

Monterey trimmed a 13-point second-half deficit to three (66-63) with six minutes to go. The Vaqueros responded with a 15-6 run that boosted the lead to 81-69 with 1:48 remaining.

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.