Basketball: No. 2 Mount SAC Downs Cold-Shooting Vaqueros

Missed layups and a flurry of turnovers doomed No. 20 SBCC on Friday in an 88-56 women’s basketball loss to Mount San Antonio at the Sequoias Tournament in Visalia.

The Vaqueros (7-4) shot just 33 percent and missed 21 layups against the state’s second-ranked team. Freshman center Andrea Owens scored 14 points and Katie Randall had 12.

The Mounties (10-1) led by 25 in the first half but SBCC trimmed the deficit to 16 by halftime, 49-33. The Vaqueros turned the ball over 31 times.

“We played hard, forcing them to commit 26 turnovers, but you can’t miss that many layups,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “I’m not happy with the loss but I’m happy with our commitment to compete.”

The Vaqueros will take on Moorpark in the fifth-place semifinals Saturday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.