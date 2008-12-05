Christmas Moves to The Granada

The Messiah , The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol all get their Christmas premiers in Santa Barbara's newest venue.

Tickets torange from $20 to $125.

The State Street Ballet has moved to the Granada, as well. The ballet offers its new production of Tchaikovsky’s ballet, The Nutcracker, there next weekend. The three performances of this classic have show times slanted toward those who have to be in bed early: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14. The production features the State Street Ballet, with the students of Gustafson Dance. The operative word is “opulence.”

Clara’s adventures in the Mouse Kingdom have been a Christmas favorite since its premiere performance, choreographed by Marius Petipa (though Leo Ivanov is sometimes credited), on Dec. 18, 1892. Tchaikovsky and Petipa were commissioned to write the ballet by the director of the Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky.

Tchaikovsky was not particularly happy with his score. The bright spot, in his eyes, was that it enabled him to win a bet with a friend who wagered that Tchaikovsky could not write a melody based on the notes of the octave in sequence, in ascending or descending order. The piece that won the bet was the Grand adage, which comes just after the

There will be a “Sugar Plum” party for children following the matinees.

Now, we come to A Christmas Carol, or, as Charles Dickens originally called it A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost Story of Christmas. This is The Granada’s first house production, the first in its “enTRANCE! Subscriber Series.” It will be fully staged, with Ebeneezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Marley’s Ghost, and the ever popular trio of spirits, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet-to-Come.

In, the archetypal skinflint Scrooge is forced to examine his life through a series of supernatural journeys guided by the above-mentioned ghosts. Like so much of what Dickens touched, the story turned to gold — he had written it to pay off some debts. (Indeed, all three of the works previewed here made dramatic improvements in their creators’ bank balances.) First published in 1843, it has been the second most popular Christmas story ever written — thepopular can be found in Matthew and Luke. In this story, Dickens invented Christmas for England and America.

A Christmas Carol premieres at 8 p.m. Dec. 20, with seven additional performances. Call The Granada for times and dates. Tickets are $55, $45, $35, and $25.

