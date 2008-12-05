Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: Hispanic-Americans and the Election

Is immigration really a loser among voters? A new poll suggests no.

By Rick Oltman | December 5, 2008 | 9:04 p.m.

Regardless of the outcome of the presidential sweepstakes that failed to address a single issue important to population reductionists and those concerned with American jobs, dwindling natural resources and infrastructure overuse, a post-election Zogby poll reported in the Washington Times showed a strong majority of American voters want to see our immigration and employment laws enforced. Sixty percent want to crack down on employers hiring illegal aliens and 57 percent disapproved of amnesty. This poll shows the continuing concern of the majority of Americans about these issues.

Rick Oltman
Rick Oltman
We already know what the polls found. This is not news. It is an ongoing truth about American opinion on the subject of illegal immigration, border security and amnesty.

Yet, we continue to hear the mainstream media’s talking heads declare confidently that Hispanic voters deserted Sen. John McCain and the Republican Party because of “anti-immigrant rhetoric.” These comments are the result of either perfidy or ignorance, or both. There is no other explanation for this continued rant by the open borders crowd.

Let’s look at the numbers in Arizona, the leading state in trying to limit illegal immigration and enforce employment laws for the benefit American workers.

McCain won his home state with 54 percent of the vote, about the same amount by which President Bush won in 2004. However, Proposition 202, a falsely named initiative that would have gutted Arizona’s current employment law targeting employers who hire illegal aliens, was defeated with almost 60 percent of the vote. What has not been emphasized at all is that 56 percent of Hispanic-American voters also opposed it.

In 2004, when Bush won Arizona with 54 percent of the vote, Proposition 200, on the same ballot, required proof of identity when voting or applying for benefits and won with 57 percent of the vote and was aimed directly at illegal aliens. Exit polls showed that Hispanic-Americans supported Prop. 200 with more votes than Bush.

President-elect Barack Obama won Hispanic American majorities in the border states of California, Arizona, Florida, New Mexico and Texas with 74 percent, 56 percent, 57 percent, 69 percent and 63 percent, respectively. Why? Because of Republican “anti-immigrant rhetoric?” This was a presidential race that tried hard to avoid the immigration issue. Had illegal immigration been an issue, and, as some pundits continually claim, Hispanic-American voters were to actually make their choice based on a candidate’s support for an illegal alien amnesty, McCain would have been the sure winner. Obama’s own record on immigration policy is pretty thin, although he did state during a Democratic Party debate that illegal aliens should be allowed driver licenses.

McCain’s support for open borders is demonstrable, however. Among other things he was co-author of the McCain-Kennedy amnesty bill in the Senate. He opposed Proposition 200 in Arizona in 2004. If such opposition could actually influence Hispanics to vote for him, McCain should have swept the Hispanic-American vote in the border states — or at least Arizona. That did not happen.

There are many predictions about what the Obama administration will do about the immigration issue. Will it be amnesty with or without real border security? Just continuing the current policy of minimal enforcement is destructive enough. Our country needs candidates and officials with the courage to agree with the majority of U.S. citizens of all races that our borders should be secured and our jobs guaranteed for American workers.

But one does wonder what the outcome would have been if McCain had taken the national media to Yuma after the Border Patrol apprehended Mexican army soldiers with machine guns (who, according to border experts were probably escorting a drug load into our country) and stood astride the border and declared he would secure and defend the boundaries of our country. Based on an honest analysis of recent election results, he probably would have gotten more Hispanic-American votes, and more votes from every other demographic group, too.

Rick Oltman is national media director of Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS). Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 