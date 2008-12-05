Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Spruces Up Military Families’ Christmas

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is sponsoring Trees for Troops, a national program that provides Christmas trees to active U.S. military families around the world. The program is administered in Santa Barbara by Anthony Dal Bello of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths.

In addition to more than 100 trees donated to families at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Naval Base Ventura County and other California bases, the bank is making 50 trees available to South Coast military families.

“We’re pleased to help provide a little joy during the holiday season for military families who sacrifice so much in protecting and defending our country,” said George Leis, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s president and CEO.

For military families requesting consideration for a Christmas tree, contact Brian Kerstiens, the bank’s community relations specialist, at 805.564.6336 by Friday.

“I call it a ‘noble fir for a noble cause,’” Dal Bello said. “We all appreciate the great partnership with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in its support of Trees for Troops both nationally and on the local scene.”

This is the second year that Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, a division of Pacific Capital Bancorp, has participated in the program.

Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.