Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:08 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

CEO Eileen Bunning to Retire from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

She plans to continue to be involved in the opening of the new Serenity House

By Jennifer Goddard | December 7, 2009 | 7:57 p.m.

Eileen Bunning, chief executive officer of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, will retire from her position effective Dec. 31, said Steve Lew, chairman of the VNHC board.

Eileen Bunning
Eileen Bunning

Bunning joined VNHC in December 2000 as director of the Hospice Program, which at that time served 35 hospice patients at home each day in addition to six patients at Serenity House, a residential hospice facility. Today, VNHC serves 3,000 patients a year in hospice, home health and personal care programs. When she became chief executive officer in September 2001, VNHC had recently changed its name and was facing an annual operating deficit.

Lew said that under Bunning’s leadership for the past eight years, the organization achieved extraordinary accomplishments. Those include establishing a personal care program, Visiting Care & Companions, to expand beyond medical services, helping seniors remain safe and independent at home; opening a satellite office in Solvang to serve residents of the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys; guiding the board in the planning, purchase and construction of the new 18-bed Serenity House, scheduled to open in early 2011; increasing annual revenues from a little more than $6 million to more than $14 million; and building the organization’s total assets to more than $48 million.

“More importantly, our accomplishments were due to a commitment to integrity, delivery of quality health care and passion for those facing life threatening illness,” Bunning said. “These values allowed us to build the agency and attract and retain quality staff and board members.”

Bunning’s future plans include devoting more time to her personal life and continuing her relationship with VNHC as a consultant.

“While she will be stepping down as head of VNHC, we look forward to Eileen playing an important consultant role in the completion and opening of our new 18-bed Serenity House,” Lew said.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 