City’s Final Flood Preparedness Meeting Set for Thursday

Residents will receive information on how to prepare for the winter months

The city of Santa Barbara will host the final in a series of flood preparedness information meetings at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The meeting will highlight city and county flood preparations and how residents can prepare for the upcoming winter months.

Residents who are unable to attend the meeting are urged to watch the video by clicking here for the City TV Web site.

In the wake of recent fires above the city, flooding is likely, and officials say now is the time for residents to “Get Ready!”

For more information, click here for the city Office of Emergency Services Web site, or click here for the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the city of Santa Barbara.