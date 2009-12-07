Conservation Efforts Under Way at Lake Los Carneros

Dec. 20 will mark the first planting work for the season

Members of the community and groups from local schools and organizations will be busy planting native plants at Lake Los Carneros for the next three months.

The volunteers will assist Channel Islands Restoration, a local conservation organization, on a habitat restoration project funded by the Goleta Valley Land Trust.

The project also receives in-kind support from the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

The Lake Los Carneros Wetland Margin Enhancement Project, seeks to restore wetlands and wildlife habitat around the lake margin that have been damaged or destroyed by invasion of non-native plants.

On Nov. 21, a group of 31 volunteers, including 12 from the Santa Barbara High School Green Club, prepared the area for planting by removing invasive weeds that had overrun the lake’s edges.

Dec. 20 will mark the first planting work for the season, to be followed by more community work days scheduled in January and February.

Call 805.403.3203 to volunteer or for more information.

— Ken Owen represents Channel Islands Restoration.