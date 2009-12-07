Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:13 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

Conservation Efforts Under Way at Lake Los Carneros

Dec. 20 will mark the first planting work for the season

By Ken Owen | December 7, 2009 | 2:45 p.m.

Members of the community and groups from local schools and organizations will be busy planting native plants at Lake Los Carneros for the next three months.

The volunteers will assist Channel Islands Restoration, a local conservation organization, on a habitat restoration project funded by the Goleta Valley Land Trust.

The project also receives in-kind support from the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

The Lake Los Carneros Wetland Margin Enhancement Project, seeks to restore wetlands and wildlife habitat around the lake margin that have been damaged or destroyed by invasion of non-native plants.

On Nov. 21, a group of 31 volunteers, including 12 from the Santa Barbara High School Green Club, prepared the area for planting by removing invasive weeds that had overrun the lake’s edges.

Dec. 20 will mark the first planting work for the season, to be followed by more community work days scheduled in January and February.

Call 805.403.3203 to volunteer or for more information.

— Ken Owen represents Channel Islands Restoration.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 