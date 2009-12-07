County Web Site Now Offers Updated Rain, Flood Information

Hourly and seasonal rain totals and a mapping application for flood zones are among new features

Just in time for the rainy season, Santa Barbara County’s Web site has important new data features to help the public get the latest information on rain totals and flood control.

» Click here to view rainfall totals from various monitoring locations throughout the county.

The page provides maps with hourly and seasonal rain totals, plus interactive data points to click on for more detailed information.

The county’s Web team, in conjunction with the Public Works Department and Geographic Information System Team, also has deployed a new Web-based map service for the public to look up addresses based on Federal Emergency Management Agency flood zone information.

» Click here to view the County Flood Zone — Look Up on the Public Works Web site.

The County Flood Zone — Look Up online map resource is a mapping application that provides the location of potential flooding areas based on the FEMA’s 100-year floodplain data.

Users can search using an address, assessor parcel number (APN), or manually using the zoom and pan tools. The maps can help property owners determine potential flood threats and the need for flood insurance.

» The county also has posted its updated brochure, The Homeowner’s Guide to Flood Prevention and Response, with tips and plans on how to prepare a property against flooding.

The brochure can be printed out as needed for future reference. Click here to view the brochure online.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.