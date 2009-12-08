Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:02 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Furloughs to Affect Business Hours of Government Offices

Some services in the county, Santa Barbara and Goleta will be unavailable off and on into early January

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 8, 2009

South Coast residents should prepare for widespread government office closures through the end of the year.

Furloughs will affect county, Santa Barbara and Goleta offices, but emergency services will, of course, continue to operate. 

Santa Barbara County

Normal court closures will be in effect. Superior Court clerk’s offices will be closed for all business on the third Wednesday of each month and close at 3 p.m. every day. It also will be closed Dec. 25.

All county business offices will be closed for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Check each department’s Web site for hours and locations.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will be closed because of furloughs and the holidays.

The branches have different closure schedules, but all will be closed Dec. 21, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Check the library Web site to see when your branch will be open during the last two weeks of December.

City of Santa Barbara

All nonemergency offices will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 because of furlough or unpaid leave. Police, fire, emergency services, water and wastewater treatment services are not affected, nor is the waterfront department.

Parking lots, the Westside Community Center, Los Banos Pool, the Santa Barbara Airport and the marina will be open.

For more information on office closures during the employee furlough period, call 805.564.5305 through Dec. 18.

City of Goleta

Goleta’s city offices will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

