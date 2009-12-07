Holiday Haulers Give Foodbank a Helping Hand

Conceived and organized by Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape and the Garden Gossip Radio Show, the Foodbank Holiday Haulers are business owners who are donating their time, trucks and manpower to transport donated food to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County this holiday season.

“I asked the Foodbank what help was needed to ensure this year’s holiday food drive was a success,” Cullen said. “Organizations and individuals donate food, but someone has to ensure the donations get picked up and delivered to the Foodbank. I thought, ‘We’re in the landscaping business. We have trucks and men. We could help.’ Then, I called my vendors to see who else might want to participate, and Holiday Haulers was born.

“This project wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the generosity of these business owners,” Cullen continued. “They take my calls in the middle of a busy day and make it happen. Most of us have been in business in Santa Barbara County for a very long time, and feel strongly about supporting our community and particularly the Foodbank. It’s the least we can do.”

To have a Holiday Hauler pick up food donations, call Steve Gonzales at 805.967.5741 x103 or Cullen at 805.969.3984.

The Foodbank Holiday Haulers are Chris and Lisa Cullen and Leana Finley of Montecito Landscape; Bob Kingston of All Around Landscape Supply; Lou Abe and Derrick Yee of Abe Wholesale Nursery; George Schnackenberg of Agri-Turf Supplies; Michael Depaola of Emilio’s Restaurant; Mike Copus of Challenge Asphalt; Ron and Susie Anderson of Anderson Art Collective; and Phil Beaubien of Beaubien Construction.

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.