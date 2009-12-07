Instrument Drive to Benefit Young Musicians

Volunteers will accept donations at The Granada from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday

The Granada, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation are sponsoring a musical instrument drive from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The program will benefit Santa Barbara’s elementary school students — including students in the Santa Barbara Strings program, which is supported by The Granada and the Music Academy of the West.

Residents who have a musical instrument — large or small, rock, orchestral or other — they would like to donate to a young musician can take it to The Granada on Tuesday.

Those who wish to donate a large instrument and require curb service can pull their vehicle into the loading zone in front of The Granada. A volunteer will be there to provide assistance.

— Peter Frisch is executive director of The Granada.