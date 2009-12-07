Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:17 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 

James and Christos Celmayster Join Hayes Commercial Group

The father-son duo are well-versed in commercial and investment properties, including multifamily

By Ted Hoagland | December 7, 2009 | 12:18 p.m.

James Celmayster
James Celmayster

James and Christos Celmayster, both well-established commercial real estate brokers with 40 years of combined experience on the South Coast and $600 million of transaction volume, are now associates with Hayes Commercial Group.

The father and son pair work often, but not exclusively, as a team and are well versed in all commercial and investment property types, including multifamily property.

“We are thrilled to bring Jim and Christos to our firm,” founder and partner Steve Hayes said. “They bring a wealth of experience in both leasing and sales, with a strong emphasis in multifamily and investment sales. The Celmaysters approach real estate with the highest level of integrity and intelligence, and they are a welcome addition to our team.”

James Celmayster has been active in commercial and investment real estate in the tri-county area since 1977 and has won numerous awards during his 32-year career.

Christos Celmayster
Christos Celmayster

Christos Celmayster has been involved with the sales and leasing of investment real estate since 2002 and has sold or leased about 110,000 square feet of commercial space during 2009.

They join partners Steve Hayes, Francois DeJohn, Dan Moll and Michael Martz, along with associates Brian Bailey, Kristopher Roth and Pamela Scott.

Hayes Commercial Group is a locally owned firm based in Santa Barbara.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

