Jim Slaught Launches Own Real Estate Group

Slaught Real Estate Group will focus on development, investment, management and brokerage projects

Real estate executive Jim Slaught has a new venture with a focus on commercial real estate development, investment, management and brokerage projects. The company’s name is Slaught Real Estate Group.

Slaught is a former vice president at Investec Commercial Inc. and had served as director of acquisitions since 1997.

He played a key role in the acquisition of more than 2 million square feet and $500 million worth of shopping centers in California while at Investec.

Branching out with a wider scope than Investec’s necessity-based retail focus, Slaught Real Estate Group will focus on commercial real estate development, investment, management and brokerage projects in the Western states.

Slaught Real Estate Group and Investec will continue working together on several properties in which Slaught has an interest, including the 190,000-square-foot Skypark Plaza in Chico and the 60,000-square-foot Gene Autry Plaza in Palm Springs.

Additionally, the companies will explore working together on future projects.

Slaught Real Estate Group is located at 1215 De la Vina St., Suite H, in Santa Barbara. Slaught may be reached at 805.680.0422 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.