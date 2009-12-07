Marymount Students Receive Lesson in ‘Social Graces’

The holidays are upon us. There are more lights, ribbons and trees springing up every day. The invitations and holiday cards are pouring in. It is arguably the most social time of the year.

It’s also the season that requires some of the most formal dress of the year. Out come the velvets, wools and cashmeres. Along with all of these niceties, there is another thing that is put on display and integral to the enjoyment of the season: manners.

During a recent assembly at Marymount of Santa Barbara, “Mrs. T” — as she said she could be called, or also known as Tara Stockton of Mind Your Manners, based in Montecito — said she really preferred to call manners “social graces.”

In listening to Stockton’s sometimes humorous, but always informative talk with the gathered students, perhaps “social graces” is a better term. The assembly was meant to be a manners brush-up for the students before the holidays — a gift to Marymount families from the school. It also was an opportunity for the school to instill the values for which a Marymount education has become so well-known.

Stockton addressed issues that many parents address every day at home but find that busy schedules, casual California culture, constantly evolving technology and the media sometimes seem to counteract. It used to be that a young, able-bodied person would never consider keeping his or her seat if an older or less able-bodied person entered the room looking for a place to sit. How long has it been since you heard, “That looks heavy. May I help you carry it?” from a person younger than 20?

Stockton addressed these changes. She stressed the importance of being sensitive to the cues sent by those around you. She reminded the students that they may have older grandparents, aunts, uncles or family friends visiting over the holidays and the importance of being “tuned in” to them — to their different paces and sensibilities.

One of the more touching things Stockton emphasized was that the students take the time to listen to the stories told by their older relatives and to remember that these stories are their own family stories. How sad that a boy might miss his grandfather’s wisdom-filled tales because he is distracted by his video-game device or is texting a friend.

Speaking of that, technology and the polite use of it was a hot issue with the kids. It was entertaining to hear the children talk about their annoyance of loud cell-phone talkers in restaurants and the polite and impolite etiquette around video games. The classics: looking people in the eye (and a good little trick for those who find this intimidating), proper handshakes, good posture, hygiene and appropriate dress also were discussed and demonstrated.

The subject of proper introductions and what to do if you just can’t remember someone’s name drew lots of raised hands. Some students seemed quite surprised to hear Mrs. T inform them that the thank-you notes they have been writing might not be up to par.

Cultural differences and understanding them were touched upon, as were basic table manners and how a child — not just the parents — has to be a good guest or host, too. The fact that practicing good manners was a way to show consideration, kindness, respect and gratitude was discussed at length.

“It was a good idea to have the assembly right before the holidays because (what we learned) will be fresh in our minds when we visit family and friends,” Marymount eighth-grader Chandler Swift said.

Seventh-grader Tyler Wilson added, “Good posture and a firm handshake can really make a great first impression.”

It’s safe to say that Stockton’s assembly left several hundred children a bit more “socially graceful,” a little more sure of how to handle all the demands of the season and, perhaps, just a little more sure of themselves in general.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.