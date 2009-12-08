First in Series of Storms Soaks Santa Barbara

The area got about an inch and a half of rain Monday, and more is on the way

You can tell it’s raining in Santa Barbara by looking down as well as up. Not an open-toed shoe is in sight when the sky is cloudy and full of rain, not to mention that downtown gutters were bursting with runoff Monday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara area got about an inch and a half of rain Monday, which was its first real rain since an October storm.

The county’s hydromulching and placement of debris racks have helped avoid runoff in burn areas, especially the hillsides involved in the Jesusita Fire. High winds caused scattered power outages Monday night and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of arcing and downed power lines in the 5100 block of Rhoads Avenue.

Pedestrians were more scarce than usual Monday, but some ventured out while protected by umbrellas, hats and hoods. Downtown parking lots generally get more usage when it’s raining, but parking behavior is dependent upon many other factors as well, according to downtown parking superintendent Victor Garza.

The stormier winter months are busy with special events and shopping in addition to rain, so parking lots are generally busy, he said.

More storms are in the forecast for the area this week, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sun Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is likely to be more rain Thursday through Saturday.

A high wind warning was issued for the area, and expectations of rip currents, gale force winds and high sea swells have the staff at the Santa Barbara Harbor on alert.

Winds and swells raise more of a concern than rain for the harbor and waterfront, said Mick Kronman, the harbor’s operations manager.

With a large swell forecast, the staff takes extra precautions to warn tenants who have facilities or boats near or on the water, inspect dock lines and sometimes relocate boats to avoid them causing damage or being damaged.

Storms such as that at the end of the week prompt an increase in Harbor Patrol staff, said Stephen McCullough, the Harbor Patrol supervisor.

Other agencies are preparing, too.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol warn drivers to reduce speed, use lights for visibility and watch for detours. Drivers can check traffic conditions online as well.

High wind warnings mean winds of more than 40 miles per hour, and possible gusts of more than 60 mph. The Montecito Fire Department said in a news release that people should watch for flying debris and fallen trees and power lines.

A flood preparedness information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. It will be the last in a series.

The U.S. Coast Guard provides additional tips for boat owners, including inspecting the boat and dock lines before a storm. It also warns to beware of old boats that some use for cheap, temporary housing. They are often unsecured and crash on shore, or get in the way of boats trying to navigate near shore.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid debris that washes up on shore after a storm, as it could contain hazardous materials.

