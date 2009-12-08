Bill Macfadyen: Susi Miller, You’re Going to the Michael McDonald Concert

Last week, I thought Warren Miller was popular. Almost 200 people entered our drawing for tickets to the legendary filmmaker’s latest adventure movie, Dynasty.

I’m here to tell you he doesn’t hold a candle to Michael McDonald. The Grammy-award winning artist will be performing at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Granada in a benefit concert for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

We held a similar drawing, for just two McDonald tickets, and collected ... 613 entries. Wow.

Congratulations to Susi Miller, whose name we drew for the tickets.

As a result of the contest’s popularity, we held additional drawings for gift certificates to Aldo’s Italian Restaurant and Fresco Café.

Winners of the Aldo’s certificates are Tom Anhalt, Emily Burton, Connie Casebier and Kim Nielsen.

Winners of the Fresco certificates are Terri Conroy, the Denke-Collins family, Cathy Haslem, Carol Mineau, Krista Morley, Vaughan Parker and Carolyn Wood.

I’m sorry I underestimated the community interest in our contest but we are grateful to all of our readers who entered. We’ll definitely hold more.

As a new board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, meanwhile, thank you for your support of our organization. SBEF strives to fund projects that enhance the educational experience of our community’s students and, on Tuesday, it’s all about music.

From noon to 9 p.m., we’re asking you to help us provide instruments for Santa Barbara School District music programs. You can drop off new or used instruments at a curbside collection site in front of The Granada, 1214 State St. Volunteers from SBEF, Notes for Notes and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation will be on hand to accept the donations. Pickup service is also available. Call 805.618.1021 to make arrangements.

Tuesday afternoon, a VIP reception will recognize the foundation’s 2009 HOPE (Honoring Outstanding Public Education) Awards honorees: Gina and Salud Carbajal and the César Chávez Leadership Institute, in memory of the late Pete Relis, the institute’s founder. And, of course, McDonald will perform Tuesday night. Proceeds from the concert will benefit SBEF.

On behalf of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and Noozhawk, thank you.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.