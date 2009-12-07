Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:12 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Wilderness Youth Project Receives $40,000 Challenge Grant

The anonymous donor will match contributions to the Santa Barbara nonprofit

By Michelle Howard | December 7, 2009 | 5:42 p.m.

The Wilderness Youth Project announced Monday that it has received its largest gift ever — a $40,000 challenge grant from an anonymous donor.

Santa Barbara has one of the highest concentrations of nonprofits in the United States, and nonprofits are hit hard during challenging economic times.

This year, funders and nonprofits alike have been heard to use terms such as “the perfect storm” to describe the challenges facing the nonprofit community, which provides services that are integral to the health and well-being of the county’s residents.

This year, most foundations saw their assets depleted up to 40 percent. Of course, the first reaction is to cut back grant-making accordingly.

The Wilderness Youth Project of Santa Barbara has historically relied on foundation support for nearly 70 percent of its fundraising, so 2009 presented some daunting challenges.

The challenge grant will match contributions to the nonprofit dollar for dollar up to $40,000.

WYP celebrated its 10th anniversary in October. Originally a program of Transition House, WYP now provides school-year and summer nature-based programs to Santa Barbara’s youths.

“Wilderness Youth Project changed our son’s life,” one parent wrote. “He’s an out-of-the-box kid who struggles to fit in at school. This was a boy who didn’t like getting sand into his toes, and wanted to spend all day everyday indoors. Now, through WYP, his connection to nature has given him the self-esteem that he didn’t have.”

Upon learning that only 2 percent of philanthropic funds support environmental causes, the $40,000 donor chose to offer this challenge to WYP now because of its track record teaching kids to care about the environment.

— Michelle Howard is the development director for the Wilderness Youth Project.

