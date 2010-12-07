Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Alzheimer’s Association Names New Program Director

Donna Beal previously worked for 15 years for the American Lung Association

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo | December 7, 2010 | 5:30 p.m.

Donna Beal has joined the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter as its program director.

Before joining the chapter, Beal was the program director for the American Lung Association, where she worked for more than 15 years. She joined the local chapter on Monday.

Beal is also an advisory board member for First 5 Santa Barbara County; an advisory board member of GreenCare for Children and chairwoman of the American Public Health Association, Public Health Education and Health Promotion Section. She was named one of the Pacific Coast Business Times’ Top 40 Under 40 in 2010.

Beal received a master’s degree in public health at Tulane University and is a certified health education specialist.

Her expertise in public health ranges from advocacy and policy work to implementation of best practice education programs. Beal has extensive background in community mobilization and program implementation and design. She is recognized by the Society for Public Health Education as one of two California health policy promotion experts in the state.

The California Central Coast Chapter is a nonprofit, donor-supported organization. Programs and services are made possible through contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations. The chapter uses 80 percent of funds raised for programs, services and research efforts.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter .

