Internet Company to Offer Interactive Forum with City Council Applicants

California Streamin' will video stream the Santa Barbara forum and include a live chat board for questions and comments

By Pam Brandon | December 7, 2010 | 9:10 p.m.

The public will have the opportunity to interact live online from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 with the applicants vying to fill the vacant seat on the Santa Barbara City Council.

California Streamin’, a Santa Barbara-based live Internet streaming company, will be video streaming the candidate forum live and will have a live chat board for the public to ask questions and make comments.

“I’m excited about this new interactive way to encourage people to participate in the political process and make their own intelligent and unfiltered decisions,” said Hannah-Beth Jackson, who will moderate the forum.

Craig Smith of Craig Smith’s Blog will serve as the chat moderator, fielding the questions coming in via the Internet chat attached to the live video stream and making his comments through the chat board.

The live candidate forum can be viewed at CaliforniaStreamin.com and CraigSmithsBlog.com.
“Deciding the replacement should happen with public input,” said Dave Jenkins of California Streamin’.

During the event, there will be an online public poll so viewers can vote for who they would like to fill the vacant seat.

“Although this isn’t a scientific poll, we would like to present the results to City Council so they have a sense of the public’s interest and preference,” said Pam Brandon, a producer of the virtual event.

California Streamin’ is donating its time and resources and is not endorsing any applicant or political party. All applicants are being invited to participate.

— Pam Brandon represents California Streamin’.

 
