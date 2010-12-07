Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gus Frias Appointed to Lead South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs

Newly hired coordinator brings a range of experience helping steer students from violence

By Fran Forman | December 7, 2010 | 11:28 p.m.

After an extensive recruitment, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has selected Dr. Gus Frias to tackle the problem of youth gangs in Santa Barbara and on the South Coast.

Dr. Gus Fria
Dr. Gus Fria

The task force coordinator position is the result of a two-year effort headed by the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs. The coordinator position is funded from contributions from Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Goleta, the City of Carpinteria and the Community Action Commission.

Frias bested a field of 80-plus applicants from coast to coast. He grew up in East Los Angeles. He is a graduate of Garfield High School, USC and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Throughout his life, Frias has dedicated his talents to write books and develop programs that teach students how to replace self-destruction with a commitment to life and higher education. For example, he is the author of Leaders and Achievers and is the coordinator of the Students and The Police project.

Frias’ work experience includes stints as a management analyst for the Los Angeles Police Department, program manager for the Orange County Department of Education and academic specialist for the United States Information Agency.

He also has served on violence prevention advisory committees for the California Governor’s Office of Criminal Justice Planning, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing and the U.S. Department of Education.

He also participated as a national finalist in the White House Fellowships Program.

Before his new position, Frias served as coordinator of school safety programs for the Los Angeles County Office of Education. In that position, he helped educators develop comprehensive violence prevention initiatives to make schools safe and successful learning environments.

— Fran Forman is executive director of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 