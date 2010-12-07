MTD, Teamsters Continuing Contract Negotiations

MTD plans to distribute information about any potential service disruptions

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and Teamsters Union Local 186 are continuing negotiations in an attempt to renew a contract that expired June 30.

Both sides have made a good faith effort to resolve the outstanding issues.

If a resolution is not reached and the Teamsters choose to strike, MTD will provide the community with as much advance notice as possible.

Customer service representatives can be reached at 805.963.3366 and updated information will be posted at www.sbmtd.gov and on the MTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.