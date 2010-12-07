Radius Group Completes Commercial Sale on Ekwill Street in Goleta

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of 44,800 square feet of office, research and development, and industrial buildings at 5511-5571 Ekwill Street in Goleta.
Scott Glenn and Brad Frohling of Radius Group represented the seller, Ekwill Street L.P., an entity affiliated with SIMA Corporation. Paul Gamberdella and Bob Tuler, also of Radius Group, represented the buyer, Majestic Asset Management Inc. of West Hills.
The property, consisting of a complex of four R&D/industrial buildings, is the second-largest commercial sale in Goleta in 2010.
“We appreciate Radius’ performance on this assignment,” said Kevin Burnes, president of SIMA Corporation. “Their involvement has allowed our team to focus on the execution of our investment program which has affected approximately $75 million in real estate transactions over the past year for the benefit of our private and institutional investors.”
— Melinda Bie is the director of operations for Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.