Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Spreading Holiday Cheer Through Trees for Troops

The bank teams up with Anthony’s Christmas Trees on donations to local military families

For the fourth consecutive year, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is sponsoring Trees for Troops, a national program that provides Christmas trees to active U.S. military families around the world.

The program is championed locally by Anthony Dal Bello of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths in Santa Barbara.

This year, the bank will hold receptions and donate trees at several locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. On Dec. 1, 75 trees were donated to military families serving at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. On Sunday, donations were made at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. From noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, families will receive trees at SBB&T’s branch in Simi Valley, 2930 Tapo Canyon Road, and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at SBB&T’s branch in Port Hueneme, 583 W. Channel Islands Drive.

“We’re thrilled to honor our military families this holiday season by providing a Christmas tree as a token of our sincere appreciation for the sacrifices they make in defending our country,” said Chris DeVries, senior vice president and regional manager for SBB&T’s Santa Barbara County branch offices. “It is wonderful to see the kids’ faces light up when they pick out their family Christmas tree.”

“While many of the trees are sent to military bases near and far, personally thanking our local military families for their service by helping them select their tree is the highlight of the season for me,” Dal Bello said. “It’s a noble fir for a noble cause.”

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: commercial and wealth management, and community Banking.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.