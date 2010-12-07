Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

West Coast Asset Management Hits 10-Year Mark

Among the Santa Barbara-based company's achievements are contributions of more than $350,000 to nonprofits

By Jennifer Guess | December 7, 2010 | 7:25 p.m.

This month marks 10 years since Kinko’s founder Paul Orfalea founded Santa Barbara-based West Coast Asset Management, in partnership with Lance Helfert, the firm’s president.

With about $200 million under management and a 96 percent client retention rate over its 10 years, WCAM net performance is up 54 percent since inception vs. the Standard & Poor’s of 6.96 percent. WCAM has grown from two partners to a sharp and innovative team of 11, and is proud to report that all co-workers have equity stake in the company.

“Looking back over 10 years, it’s important to recognize the success our company has achieved, considering that we’ve weathered one of the most challenging economic periods since the Great Depression,” Orfalea said. “I’m also proud that our hard work on behalf of our clients has paid off, and that we’re able to give back to our community in whatever way we can — all while having fun and feeling good about the work we do.”

In an effort to make an impact in areas of community need, WCAM has donated more than $350,000 to local nonprofit organizations through its client charity program during its 10 years of operations. WCAM also has been directly involved with more than 150 local nonprofits as corporate partner and advocates for the organizations, including the Dream Foundation, Junior Achievement, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Child Abuse Listening & Mediation, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Pepperdine University, Habitat for Humanity and Direct Relief International, to name a few.

In 2009, WCAM made news by achieving Platinum LEED for commercial interiors, the highest level of certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. In addition, it has internal “green incentive” policies including going paperless, using chlorine free paper and no bottled water. WCAM is proud to be a carbon neutral company.

“While growing West Coast Asset Management over the past 10 years, we’ve done so with the intention to be responsible stewards of our community,” Helfert said. “We’ve made it a priority to invest in our community and be socially and environmentally conscious. It’s something that our entire team is committed to, both in and out of the office.”

“Before joining the team at West Coast Asset Management, I had the unique perspective of being a client,” said Andrew Firestone, WCAM senior vice president. “The fact that WCAM is a local, independent investment firm that thinks like an entrepreneur first attracted me as a client, and later as a co-worker.”

Other highlights over the company’s 10 years include the publishing of The Entrepreneurial Investor in 2007, a book co-written by Orfalea, Helfert, Atticus Lowe, WCAM’s chief investment officer, and Dean Zatkowski. As part of WCAM’s continuing efforts to improve financial literacy, they developed the “Exclusive Outlook,” a newsletter that now goes out to thousands of subscribers monthly, offering reports and commentary from the principals that shares current events, philosophy, history and personal experiences that influence WCAM’s investment strategies.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 