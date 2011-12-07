Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:18 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Animal Services to Host ‘Home for the Holidays’ Adoption Event

This Saturday only, give a home to a cat or dog in need and save 50 percent on fees

By Stacy Silva for Santa Barbara County Animal Services | December 7, 2011 | 3:18 p.m.

To help pets get a home for the holidays, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is discounting all dog and cat adoptions for one day only. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10, Animal Services will discount all dog and cat adoptions 50 percent. By adopting your perfect match, you can add a family member and save a life this holiday season.

This Saturday, Animal Services will host adoption open houses at Santa Barbara County’s three animal shelters. Come join us for a festive day celebrating the animals in our shelters whose only wish this holiday season is for a home to call their own.

During this daylong promotion, a dog adoption will be $45 and a cat adoption will be $32. For the reduced adoption fee you will receive a precious companion that has been spayed or neutered, is current on all vaccinations, and ready to bring an abundance of love as well as a complimentary bag of Science Diet Food.

Bring the whole family and start off your holiday by opening your home to a new pet.

“Our staff and volunteers work very hard throughout the year to find loving permanent homes for our animals,” said Jan Glick, director of Animal Services. “Our hope is that we can get as many animals as possible into loving homes in time for the holidays.”

This is also a great time of year to make sure your pet’s license is up to date and your pet is wearing its tag. A license is your pet’s ticket home and we want to be sure they spend the holidays where they belong, with you. If you are looking for the perfect gift for your pet this year consider a microchip. For just $20 you will be giving your pet the gift of permanent identification. Visit your local shelter for more information.

Come join our festivities and meet our adoptable pets at one of Santa Barbara County’s three animal shelters: the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road, the Lompoc Shelter at 1501 W. Central Ave. or the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 West Foster Road. Bring a little love home for the holidays!

— Stacy Silva is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

 

