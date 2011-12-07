Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:16 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Highway 101 Crash

CHP says he lost control trying to negotiate a curve in the roadway and was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | December 7, 2011 | 4:33 p.m.

Carpinteria City Councilman Joe Armendariz has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a collision on Highway 101 that left him with serious injuries.

According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, officers responded last Friday night to a one-vehicle traffic collision on southbound Highway 101, just north of Padaro Lane.

Armendariz was driving alone in a 2001 gray Volvo, and as he approached a curve in the roadway reportedly veered into the center divider. His car then careened to the right, across both lanes and drove off the right shoulder, and sustained major front-end damage.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, and placed under arrest for driving under the influence and was cited and released to the hospital for his injuries, according to CHP

CHP said there were no other vehicles involved, and Armendariz was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. He sustained a compression fracture to his neck, a concussion and significant bruising. He was released from Cottage Hospital on Sunday.

“He’s pretty banged up,” according to Josh Lynn, Armendariz’s attorney.

Lynn said Armendariz was cooperative at the scene and that no test results on his blood alcohol level have been issued yet.

In addition to serving on the Carpinteria council, Armendariz has been an active public figure serving as an appointed member of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and as the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.

“He is a public figure, and he takes his role very seriously,” Lynn said. “He’s completely committed to the citizens of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County.”

Armendariz was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2006. When asked how the councilman would respond to residents dubious that he can continue to effectively represent them, Lynn said Armendariz has been a model in public service.

“We hope he’ll also be a model for taking responsibility,” Lynn said. “In terms of his own life going forward, he’s making sure he’s eliminating alcohol from his life.”

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning, but Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter told Noozhawk that the case has been referred to his office for review. 

“Hopefully a filing decision will be made within a week or two,” Carter said.

Armendariz also serves as chair of the board for Zona Seca, a nonprofit that operates a DUI education program. The group’s executive director, Frank Banales, said Wednesday that he hasn’t spoken with Armendariz yet and doesn’t know his plans.

Whether or not Armendariz resigns, the Board of Directors will decide whether to keep him on the board, and no action will be taken until the group’s next meeting in January, according to Banales.

“My personal view is that Joe has been on a road to recovery and in the recovery process some individuals experience relapse,” Banales said. “I am happy that he did not hurt anyone and wish him a quick recovery from the injuries he suffered in the accident.”

He said that Armendariz has made many positive contributions to the community.

“We should all be cautious not to pass judgment on him and abandon him because of this mistake,” Banales said. “Joe has put himself in a difficult situation, but I feel confident he will do the right thing to meet the challenge ahead.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 