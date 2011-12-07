Dream Foundation in Need of Airline Miles to Make Dreams Come True This Holiday Season

The Dream Foundation, the first and largest national wish-granting organization for adults in the end stages of life, is offering nonmonetary ways to help those in need this holiday season.

The 4-Star Charity Navigator-rated organization fulfills nearly 2,000 final dreams each year. Thirty percent, representing about 1,000 airline tickets for dream recipients and/or their loved ones, involve travel, including urgent bedside goodbyes, family reunions and final trips with children.

The Dream Foundation enjoys charity miles programs with Alaska, Continental, Delta and United airlines.

Mile donations — in any amount — can be made by logging on to www.dreamfoundation.org/donate. Whether it’s a donation of 10 miles, 200 or 10,000, they all get banked for Dream Foundation’s dream services, and are essential to day-to-day operations. (Once the merger is finalized between Continental and United, the organization will be able to convert Continental miles to United miles.)

“We understand how important miles are to one’s own travel needs,” Dream Foundation founder and President Thomas Rollerson said. “Yet if each person donated just 100 miles, collectively, it would go a long, long way for the families we serve.”

Rollerson adds the holiday timing is important.

“As our dream recipients prepare for their final holidays, the need for meaningful moments is real,” he said. “Of any time of year, this is the one where we get the most travel requests. Many are seeking help in spending special moments with family and celebrating their favorite traditions one more time.”

For more information about the Dream Foundation, click here or call 805.564.2131.

— Erinn Lynch represents the Dream Foundation.