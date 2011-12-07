Foodbank’s Holiday Haulers Are on the Road Again

Local businesses donate time, equipment and manpower to transport food donations for those in need

The Foodbank Holiday Haulers are a group of local business owners who donate time, trucks and manpower to transport food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during the Holiday Food Drive.

Conceived and organized by Montecito Landscape owner Lisa Cullen, the Holiday Haulers came into being in the fall of 2009 when Cullen asked the Foodbank what was needed to ensure the Holiday Food Drive was a success.

“Organizations and individuals donate food, but the Foodbank doesn’t have the resources to pick it up,” Cullen said. “That’s where we come in. We pick up and deliver the food that is donated to the Foodbank during the Holiday Food Drive.

“The exciting thing is that people have heard about what we are doing and want to help. We have more Holiday Haulers than ever this year, and we are ready to hit the road.

“The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is a vital part of our community, distributing good, nutritious food to those in need, most of whom are seniors and children. The Holiday Haulers are made up of businesses who have been in our area for a very long time, this project gives us a chance to give back to the community.”

To have a Holiday Hauler pick up your food donation this holiday season, call Diane Hadighi at the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 x112 or Cullen of at 805.969.3984.

This year’s Foodbank Holiday Haulers are Chris and Lisa Cullen and Leana Finley of Montecito Landscape, Bob Kingston of All Around Landscape Supply/S&S Seeds, Derrick Yee of Abe Nursery, Tom Dolan of Emilio’s Restaurant, Ken Olsen of McCormix, Duke McPherson of McPherson Consulting Arborist, John Gettman of Partners Imaging, George Schnakenberg of Agri-Turf, Jose Perez of Perez Landscapes, Jeff Fernandez of Aqua-Flo in Santa Barbara and Mike Alonzo of Aqua-Flo in Goleta.

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.