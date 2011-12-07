Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:17 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Four Seasons Cleaners of Ventura Opens Store in Carpinteria

Company signs a five-year lease for space in Shepard Place Shops on Casitas Pass Road

By Bruce Beck for The Towbes Group | December 7, 2011 | 4:05 p.m.

Four Seasons Cleaners of Ventura will open its first store in Santa Barbara County after signing a five-year lease for 1,152 square feet at Shepard Place Shops in Carpinteria, announced Traci Taitt of The Towbes Group, who represented owner Shepard Place LP in the transaction.

Founded by brothers Scott and Sonny Shah in 2003, Four Seasons Cleaners operates two stores in Ventura and one in Oxnard.

The dry cleaning and laundry process is undertaken in a fully automated facility in Ventura, which employs a computerized automatic assembly system to manage garment-processing operations at its stores. Four Seasons Cleaners offers full solutions of dry cleaning and laundry service for cloth goods ranging from garments to heavier household fabrics, such as drapery, comforters and linens.

“We have been asked by so many clients to open up a store in the Santa Barbara area to serve their friends and family,” Four Seasons Cleaners President Sonny Shah said. “After conducting a market study, we found Shepard Place Shops was in the heart of Carpinteria, where there is a solid amount of traffic for a retail operation to succeed.”

Shepard Place Shops is a 27,000-square-foot community shopping center on Carpinteria’s main retail corridor at 1001-1049 Casitas Pass Road, adjacent to Highway 101. Built in 1981, Shepard Place is currently 100 percent leased to a mix of restaurants and locally owned businesses, including Subway, Taco Bell, Montecito Bank & Trust and Shepard Place Pharmacy.

— Bruce Beck is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.

