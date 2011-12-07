Genealogical Society Meeting to Feature ‘Members Share’ Segment

On Dec. 17, three members will share stories of interest found in their research

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

This month’s meeting will feature a Society favorite — the Members Share segment. Three members will share stories of interest found in their research.

Jim Wilson will present “Aha! - Uh-oh,” which deals with the times when the thrill of an aha! moment may not turn out to be quite what is expected. Bruce McIver will share a fascinating story of one of his ancestors in “Agnes McIver: The Story of a Quarrier’s Orphan” and Robert Lynn will give a history of Castle Garden, the precursor of Ellis Island. He will also give tips on how to research the Castle Garden website.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry and Computer Genealogy and 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program will start at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. Guests are welcome. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.